Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 09 March 2023 • 14:00

COLDEST NIGHT: West Burton (Nottinghamshire) power station put into action to meet UK demand Photo credit: CC/Richard Croft

Keep warm THE National Grid put backup coal-fired power stations into action for the first time this winter as low winds reduced windfarm output and Britain prepared for the coldest night of the year. Two units at the West Burton plant in Nottinghamshire began producing power on March 7 to meet the expected demand.

Passive ads THE National High Court in Madrid pronounced broadcaster Atresmedia guilty of passive advertising by naming the Corte Ingles while promoting AtresPlayer Premium Subscriptions on January 2, 2022. The court confirmed Atresmedia’s €183,220 fine imposed by Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission.

Not worth it FEW childcare places and expensive nurseries are prompting many mothers to question whether it is worth returning to work. Only 48 per cent of local authorities in England have sufficient childcare places to meet the demand of parents working full-time, compared with 59 per cent in 2022.

Stop and go RENFE president Raul Blanco announced that Avlo low-cost trains will stop at all stations on Spain’s high-speed routes, while Renfe’s AVEs would make no stops at all or only in principal cities. Blanco confirmed that Avlos would eventually cover all high-speed routes once the trains were available.

Pay ruse PRET A MANGER will give staff their third pay rise in 12 months, following other firms including Tesco, in boosting wages to offset the labour shortage. The sandwich chain said the rise, which begins in April, amounts to a 19 per cent increase in year-on-year pay for staff.

