Crypto March is upon us, but who is King of the Hill? Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Polygon

The financial landscape has completely changed, and it is now necessary for all of us to make an effort to understand the impact this new, space-age currency has on the world. From robust developments, advancements in tech, philanthropy, and environmental implications, Crypto has a wide-reaching influence that can appear daunting or hard to interpret.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the hottest new coin on the block, is making headlines for raising $30 million during its pre-sale phase, while crypto staples Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are rapidly ascending the ranks.

In this piece, we’ll look at these three altcoins that are generating a buzz in the cryptoverse.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Crypto newcomer is a serious threat:

Big Eyes Coin is expected to reach the larger marketplace in 2023. Its technologies and smart contracts may also be in beta testing right now.

The Big Eyes Coin community thinks that after a positive whitelisting in 2023, the coin will be bullish. Because Big Eyes Coin previously indicated that it would accomplish a tier-1 CEX listing, we may soon be able to trade the meme money on a well-known/high-volume exchange.

Although the Big Eyes Coin debut price is unknown, several community experts anticipate it will be more than $0.5. If this is correct, individuals who purchased the BIG token during the presale will be the largest winners.

Dogecoin (DOGE): From a joke to top of the game

Dogecoin, one of the top ten cryptocurrencies, is the most valuable meme coin in terms of market capitalization. Dogecoin, the first meme coin in the cryptocurrency sector, is widely regarded as the movement’s progenitor and the first meme coin. This cryptocurrency is appealing due to its quick payment and verification times and low transaction prices. Dogecoin, according to reports, travels faster than altcoins titans like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Dogecoin has substantial applicability as a medium of trade for community members on well-known social networking sites such as Reddit and Twitter. It is also one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, with stock on a number of exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.

Polygon (MATIC): Building the Framework

Polygon provides a structured, comprehensible, and extensible blockchain-based framework that allows for the construction and extension of the Ethereum platform’s core.

Polygon, a network, seeks to fix some of Ethereum’s flaws. This is a viable option because Polygon provides various components that developers can use to quickly build and configure their blockchain networks.

Polygon must increase network usage to survive the current pricing decrease. Despite recent price increases for Polygon, it may be a better idea to concentrate on alternatives with greater room for expansion, such as Big Eyes.

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido