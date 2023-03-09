Dark Days are ahead for Ethereum! Crypto Analyst warns as Big Eyes and Floki Inu record constant growth

By EWN • 09 March 2023 • 10:00

The renowned crypto analyst, and the famous YouTuber Nicholas Marten’s recent price prediction on Ethereum, one of the top cryptocurrencies in the market, has shocked crypto investors across the world.

Ethereum faces a gloomy future

Ethereum is the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation. The currency is, at the time of writing, trading at 68.05% lower than its all-time high value. Though the coin has been in revival mode since the beginning of this year, the price fell below $1,600 due to the silver gate bank’s insolvency crisis. Before that, Ethereum was trying to breach the $1,677 mark but failed to achieve it. On Thursday, Nicholas Martin, founder of the DataDash, one of the largest YouTube channels for cryptocurrencies with over 500K Subscribers, shared his prediction on the Ethereum price action. In his video, he expressed his disappointment over Ethereum not being able to elevate beyond $1,600-$1,800 for multiple months. He also said that if Ethereum sees again what it saw in previous bear markets, it could go down to just a few hundred dollars.

As his prediction sent shock waves across the crypto community, other crypto analysts predicted Ethereum would rise. Chris Burniske, the founder of the venture firm Placeholder, predicted that if the dollar and rates slip lower, Bitcoin could push through $25,000. And Ethereum could also see another round of fireworks if it follows the trend. Another crypto analyst Guy Turne, who is also the host of YouTube Series Coin bureau, predicts a bright future for Ethereum. Garner said that he can only see Ethereum growing. Over the past 30 days, Ethereum’s price decreased by 6.0%. In the past week alone it lost 4.5% in its price.

Floki Inu – No Looking Back

If Floki Vikings, an investors community of Floki Inu meme-coin, has anyone to thank, it’s certainly Elon Musk. The World’s Richest man’s single tweet has skyrocketed its price to surge by 489% since the beginning of this year. It also broke into the list of top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation in late February.

On 25 June 2021, Elon musk tweeted that he named his Shiba Inu breed dog Floki. It was how the Floki Inu meme-coin came into existence. It has a long relationship with Elon Musk’s family. Floki Inu is the partner of The Million Gardens Movement founded by Elon Musk’s brother Kimbel Musk. On February 15, right after Elon Musk published his dog Floki’s pic posing as the CEO of Twitter, the meme-coin market witnessed a sudden surge in price. Floki Inu utilised the hype and became the top gainer. Since then Floki Inu has been outperforming the crypto analysts’ predictions. It also surpassed its rivals Dogecoin and Shiba Inu by trading volume. With an ambitious goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency, it released a road map for 2023 consisting of 4 phases and 18 amazing plans. It has recently secured a strategic marketing partnership with the Real Madrid Football club. As part of this partnership, Floki Inu’s sign will be displayed during Real Madrid Home Games.

Big Eyes Coin – $31 Million and Counting

Big Eyes Coin, a cat-themed, cryptocurrency is reaching new heights in the meme-coin market filled with Dogs. Big Eyes Coin’s presale was rolled out in 2022. In the beginning, a single unit of BIG token cost only $0.0001. Now in stage 12 of the presale, a single unit of BIG token costs 0.00049, which is a 390% rise from the initial price. The price will be increased to $0.0006 at launch. Big Eyes Coin is planning to donate 5% of its total supply to save oceans. It promised not to impose any tax or fee. Big Eyes Coin is planning to launch an NFT called Sushi crew where users can buy exclusive digital assets. It also made a few notable charities to help children, pet animals, elderly people, and the people of Turkey who lost their livelihood in the earthquake. Big Eyes’ unique features and concern for the community have been bringing more investors to its ecosystem. It has raised more than 31 million dollars in the presale. To encourage investors, it has recently released 5 types of loot boxes at different prices which could offer the BIG tokens worth up to one million dollars. As each and every loot box has BIG tokens worth equal to or more than what they cost to open, the investors won’t lose even a penny. Click the link below to learn more about Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido