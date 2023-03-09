DGT warns it will start using helicopters and drones to enforce €200 fines to crack down on THIS road law

By Imran Khan • 09 March 2023 • 15:33

DGT in Spain warns of fines up to €200 as they use drones, helicopters and cameras to intensify surveillance of drivers during safety campaign Photo by Juan Carlos L. Ruiz SHutterstock.com

A weeklong safety campaign by the DGT in Spain aims to intensify surveillance of drivers using drones, helicopters and cameras

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) in Spain has implemented intensive surveillance during a safety campaign to check if drivers are using seatbelts and child restraint systems properly.

As per El Periodico, the traffic authority on Thursday, March 9 said that drivers found violating the law, will face fines of up to €200 as well as the withdrawal of 3 points from the driver’s licence.

The campaign, which is going to last for a week, will see the DGT use major surveillance of drivers on Spanish roads, as they will be using drones, helicopters, and cameras to monitor them.

DGT said, “The campaign is based on Traffic figures from 2022 when 142 people died in accidents as a result of not wearing seat belts”.

It added, “The DGT reminds that both seat belts and child restraint systems are compulsory”, and “if drivers are found violating it, they will be fined”.

