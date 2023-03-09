Eight arrested as National Police bust drug sales point in Malaga town of Fuengirola

By Chris King • 09 March 2023 • 21:24

Image of items seized by the National Police in Mijas. Credit: Policia Nacional

A drug sales point in the Malaga town of Fuengirola was broken up by the National Police, resulting in eight arrests.

According to a statement released today, Thursday, March 9, by the National Police, officers busted a drug sales point in the Malaga municipality of Mijas. It is believed to have distributed 100-gram hashish tablets to two homes in a residential area. Eight individuals were also arrested in the operation for their alleged involvement in the events.

Among those arrested in ‘Operation Lidia’ are three individuals who would be directly involved in the illegal business said the police. Another five would have been buyers who acquired these narcotics for an amount greater than that stipulated, for personal consumption.

In the house under investigation, National Police officers confiscated seven kilograms of hashish, 14 grams of marijuana, one gram of cocaine, €24,890 in cash, two precision scales, and a high-end vehicle, among other items.

The investigation was carried out by officers attached to the Judicial Police of the Fuengirola Police Station. It was launched initially based on information received that pointed to the sale of hashish and cocaine in two houses in a residential complex in the Mijas region.

Subsequent inquiries led them to focus on the properties where the plot was taking place, and, in addition, to identify three people, between the ages of 20 and 38, related to the sale of narcotics.

During the course of the proceedings, the officers identified a large number of buyers who came to the homes to purchase the substances. Five of them were arrested for being in possession of a quantity of drugs greater than that stipulated for personal consumption.

Finally, the police arrested the main investigated persons and carried out the entry and search of their properties. A judge in the Investigating Court No4 of Fuengirola has already ordered the imprisonment of the ringleader of the network, as reported by malagahoy.

