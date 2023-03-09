Eurovision’s UK entrant leaked before announcement

By Sarah Newton-John • 09 March 2023 • 9:19

Eurovision will be in Liverpool in May/Shutterstock Images

According to The Mirror, Mae Muller will sing her empowering pop anthem, “I Wrote A Song” at this year’s Liverpool-hosted Eurovision Song Contest in May.

Nothing is exactly official yet. On Thursday morning, Zoe Ball will formally unveil the UK Eurovision entry on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show.

Mae posted a TikTok revealing she has recorded a session at BBC Maida Vale studios with BBC Radio. Last year’s Eurovision entrant, Sam Ryder, also recorded there prior to the revelation he was the UK entry.

The 25-year-old Londoner describes the song as a summertime empowering pop anthem about resilience and sisterhood. Mae is inspired by Gwen Stefani and The Chicks.

On TikTok, Mae wrote: “This song is for the girlies that went through heartache, hurt or pain and came out of the other side, who persevered and came out stronger, who took the high road and chose to love themselves.”

The song tells how Mae got her own back on an ex by pouring her heart into some lyrics, rather than by wrecking his stuff. She said in another video: “I was really annoyed at this guy, I wanted to do something crazy, maybe burn his house down, I don’t know, but instead I took the high road and I wrote a song. And that’s called growth, ladies and gentleman.”

Holly Mae Muller first found fame in 2019 when her song “Better Days” — a collaboration with Swedish group Neiked and American rapper Polo G — charted in the UK top 40 and reached the US top 30. She performed the track on Jimmy Fallon’s late night talk show.

In 2022, Mae released empowerment anthem “I Just Came To Dance”, which has amassed more than 2.5 million Spotify streams to date. This year, she teamed up with Sigala, Caity Baser and Stefflon Don on summertime pop banger “Feels So Good”.

