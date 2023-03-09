EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: The man taking Malaga women’s football international

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 March 2023 • 10:07

Image: Jeremy Meyer

THE Euro Weekly News has always championed female empowerment, in business, life and sport.

And with women’s football gaining more and more traction globally, and England’s Lionesses taking the world by storm, we wanted to take a look at how this the sport is taking off locally too.

We sat down with Jeremy Meyer the Head of International Relations at PFC Malaga Women FC, to talk the club’s Primera Nacional ambitions, attracting the British community in Spain to the sport and the future of women’s football.

The Norwegian expat certainly has the credentials to bring women’s football in Malaga into the spotlight. Having spent years working in American football in the United States, Jeremy moved into soccer, working at world famous LA Galaxy, as well as to the club which eventually became LA Blues, championing, coaching and at growing the women’s game.

Moving to Spain at the beginning of 2020 to be nearer to his family, Jeremy set about bringing the same success to Spain. Now responsible for the direction of the Costa del Sol’s most ambitious clubs, PFC Malaga Women, Jeremy’s aim is to take it all the way to the top. As part of its goal, the club is working to attract international talent and has just taken on its latest player from Scotland.

He spoke to the Euro Weekly News about the importance of women’s football and how it can not only help put Spain on the map but bring similar economic benefits of the men’s game to the country. He said: Football in general is the most popular sport in the world. It seems naïve that the majority of Spanish football clubs only serve half the market.

“I have an incredible dedication to growing the women’s game at all levels and making sure it is an inspiration to anyone with a passion for the game.”

He explained it is the international element that is so important here, adding: “Without growth in the international market you risk losing the sport’s competitiveness.”

Jeremy told the EWN his goal is to include as much international talent into the team as possible, saying: “It’s incredible that the Costa del Sol is so international but none of the teams cater to the international market. Want to engage the expat community.”

Speaking about how this community can play their part in putting women’s football locally on the map, Jeremy said: “It’s important that people support their teams not just on match day but every day. I am here to ensure that the brand joins fans on their journey.”

He finished: “I think there’s a lot of excitement about this team; not just where the team is in the next year but where the organisation is in the next five years. Us winning is just a step closer to us taking our place on the world stage.”

PFC Malaga Women play every Sunday. Look out for Jeremy’s weekly column for the Euro Weekly News starting next week and covering the latest on women’s football both globally and locally.

