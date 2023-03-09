Ghost guns, narcotics, and bomb-making materials found in Manhattan apartment of actress Julia Fox’s father and brother

By Chris King • 09 March 2023 • 18:59

Image of actress Julia Fox in 2019. Credit: Wikipedia - By Dulce Osuna, at YouTube.com/dulceosuna and HolaHollywood.com - Kevin Garnett beats Kobe Bryant & Julia Fox beats Lady Gaga & Kim Kardashian? at 3:21, cropped, brightened, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=86108906

Actress Julia Fox’s father and brother, Christopher and Thomas Fox were arrested and charged after ghost guns, narcotics, and bomb-making materials were found in their Manhattan apartment.

After a raid was carried out on their 84th street apartment in Manhattan, New York, at 6am yesterday morning, Wednesday, March 8, actress Julia Fox’s father and brother were arrested. According to the New York Post, citing police sources, NYPD cops uncovered ghost guns, narcotics, and bomb-making materials among other items in the property they share.

They also discovered ghost guns and evidence of narcotics manufacturing in the Upper East Side home of 65-year-old Thomas and 30-year-old Christopher Fox it added. The cops believe that 3D printers and polymer material they found could be used to make ghost guns. These are firearms that can be produced at home and as a consequence, show no traceable serial numbers.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that two unnamed suspects had been taken into custody as the result of a raid, after executing search warrants at the property.

“The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills. Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics”, said the spokesperson. The chemicals were deemed to be non-hazardous by specialist teams who attended the scene.

They added: “At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism. The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns – against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns”.

A variety of narcotic substances were also found in the apartment. These allegedly included heroin and fentanyl. There were also as-yet unidentified pills, a pill press, formaldehyde, chloroform, pressure cookers, propane, and materials associated with the manufacture of explosives explained the sources. A huge supply of high-end wine bottles worth thousands of dollars was also present.

This was described by the police source as an ‘inordinate amount of stuff’ for two individuals who did not possess a prior police record. Neighbours reported seeing teams of heavily armed cops, including SWAT units, entering the building, with the pair later arrested outside on the street.

In previous interviews, Julia Fox had recalled how she grew up with her single dad and brother although she didn’t see a lot of them. Describing her brother Christopher, she said: “He’s like a mad scientist recluse. He builds 3D printers for fun”. The sources explained to The Post that they had been tipped off about suspicious online purchases that had been delivered to the address.

