Girl dies in Spain after suffering anaphylactic shock while drinking coffee with milk

By Imran Khan • 09 March 2023 • 13:48

Girl dies in Spain after suffers anaphylactic shock while drinking coffee with milk. Photo by Jose-HERNANDEZ-Camera-51 Shutterstock.com

Emergency services in Spain said the 16-year-old girl was allergic to milk which caused a cardiorespiratory arrest, and she died four days later in the hospital

A girl allergic to milk has died in Cuidad Real after she suffered from an anaphylactic shock after drinking coffee.

As per RTVE, the girl who has not been officially named yet was taken to the hospital in Alcázar de San Juan after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Authorities said the incident happened on Sunday when she was with friends at a gathering in the town of Campo de Criptana.

After the emergency services arrived on the scene, she was taken to the Hospital La Mancha Centro, in Alcázar de San Juan, but died four days after she was admitted.

Official reports stated that the woman was from Manzanares and had moved to the municipality for participating as a volunteer during the weekend in a diocesan retreat.

She then began to feel unwell after having a coffee with some friends during some free time, in the square.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.