By Imran Khan • 09 March 2023 • 19:37

Greek woman arrested after sparking up on Ryanair flight from London. Photo by Vytautas-Kielaitis Shutterstock.com

Police in Greece have arrested a woman after she lit a cigarette inside a Ryanair flight from London to Thessaloniki

Officials in Greece arrested a passenger who had been travelling from London after she was caught smoking inside the plane.

As per local reports, the passenger who is a Greek citizen lit a cigarette inside the toilet of the plane.

Flight attendants then noticed the smoke around the toilet and then caught her.

She was then arrested by the police after the plane landed at Thessaloniki Airport Makedonia.

A statement by airport police officials cited by Millet News said, “The young woman allegedly ignored the pilot’s orders and has been charged with disobeying orders and dangerous interference with air traffic”

“When the plane landed at the State Airport of Thessaloniki officers immediately handcuffed her”, it added.

The authorities so far have not officially stated the name of the passenger.

