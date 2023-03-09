Harry and Meghan confirm Lilibet will be a princess because it’s her ‘birthright’

By Sarah Newton-John • 09 March 2023 • 10:27

Harry and Meghan in 2021/Shutterstock Images

New parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed their two children will be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The children were referred to as “master” and “miss” on the Buckingham Palace website for the past six months.

The palace has confirmed the site’s line of succession list would now be updated to reflect the change, after a spokesperson for the Sussexes publicly referred to Lilibet as a princess when announcing news of her christening.

The issue of Harry’s children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana’s royal titles is governed by protocols established by King George V in a letters patent in 1917 that read: “…the grandchildren of the sons of any such sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of dukes of these our realms.”

King Charles III could change this ruling.

Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was christened last Friday in Montecito, at the Sussexes’ home, close to her second birthday.

When Archie was born, he was the great-grandchild of a sovereign rather than a grandchild, so was not given the title.

However, when the Queen died and her son King Charles acceded to the throne, it meant Archie and Lilibet were entitled to be a prince and princess.

They are also entitled to use the HRH style—although Harry and Meghan retain their HRH styles, they no longer use them, after leaving the working monarchy.

