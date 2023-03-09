Hold onto your wheel: Nissan and Tesla recalling vehicles with unsafe steering

By Sarah Newton-John • 09 March 2023 • 7:32

Two car manufacturers have had to recall vehicles after serious steering wheel defects recently surfaced.

Nissan recalled 1.063 of its new electric SUVs when a defect involving an incorrectly installed or tightened steering wheel bolt which “likely affected” 0.18 per cent of the Ariya EVs (two vehicles). Nissan received two reports of loose steering wheels between January 30 and February 8, 2023, prompting them to launch a “dealer quality action” to inspect the steering wheels on 418 Ariya vehicles, leading to another incident being found.

Out of an abundance of caution, Nissan decided to voluntarily recall the units to fix the problem.

If the steering wheel feels loose when rocking it back and forth, Nissan Ariya owners are being advised to contact their dealers for transport and “immediate repair.”

Tesla’s recall is much bigger, affecting 120,000 2023 Model Y SUVs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US found that the car’s friction-fit steering wheel attachment could loosen if the forces applied are greater than it can handle. There are two incidents of this on the record, in vehicles at low mileage—according to the Office of Defects Investigation there was a “complete detachment of the steering wheel from the steering column while driving.”

Tesla ordered a recall last month of 3,470 2022-2023 Model Y cars due to bolts in the second-row seat back frames not being secured correctly, which could cause the seat belts in those seats to not work properly in a crash.

Tesla has not had a public relations staff for several years and email inquiries to its press office are no longer accepted.

