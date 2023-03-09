LICENCE UPDATE: Embassy in Spain confirms UK driving licence will go through ‘in weeks’

By Sally Underwood • 09 March 2023 • 13:14

British Embassy confirms UK driving licence agreement in Spain will go through 'in weeks'. Image: Shutterstock.com/YauMingLow

THE British Embassy in Spain has taken to its Facebook page to confirm it still believes the UK driving licence agreement in Spain will go through in “a few weeks,” despite criticism over significant delays.

The original agreement to allow UK nationals six months to swap their licence for a Spanish one without taking a driving test was due to be put into force last summer in Spain, however the legal process is still not complete. The British Embassy’s post appears to show that the lack of clarity over giving a firm date for the agreement comes from the Spanish government, rather than the British side.

The British Embassy in Spain said: “We know those of you affected are very anxious to know when the driving licence agreement will be reviewed by the Consejo de Ministros.

“The Spanish Government will not publicly confirm the date as the Council’s agendas are not made public ahead of time. In our last update on 22nd February, we said that Spain had assured us that our deal would go before Consejo de Ministros in ‘the next few weeks.’

“This continues to be our understanding and the message we’re receiving from Spain, which means that it will be very soon.

“We will post again as soon as we receive confirmation that this has taken place.”

