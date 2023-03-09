Met Office claims THIS ‘very rare’ weather phenomenon about to hit Spain

By Sarah Newton-John • 09 March 2023 • 10:48

Winter over?/Shutterstock Images

We have seen several changes in the thermometers of Spanish cities over the past few days. Gone is the extreme cold that prevailed in the Iberian Peninsula until a few weeks ago.

As the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has already warned, the mercury has suffered a significant rise that will have its culminating point in the following days.

As indicated by the AEMET, throughout this Thursday even higher temperatures will be registered again than yesterday.

However, the most important increases will be experienced throughout Friday and the weekend. Temperatures are expected to rocket up to well above normal levels for mid-March.

An Aemet spokesman said: “It is very rare to exceed 30 degrees in March on the coast and much less in the first half of the month.”

Meanwhile, on March 9, the mercury will reach 28ºC in Murcia and Zaragoza, for example, it will have a spring atmosphere with 24ºC. Even northern areas, despite the rains, will experience thermometers that will be around 20ºC

By the end of the week Murcia is forecast to reach 33 degrees C,

The winds will be especially strong from Friday, exceeding 70 or 80 km/h in various areas of Spain. The days of Saturday and Sunday will also see the heat rise. And as for rainfall, this will be restricted to the Cantabrian slope and the “Green” Galician community.

