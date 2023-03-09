Mid-air emergency: 44-year-old man dies suddenly on Jet2 flight after falling unwell

By Sarah Newton-John • 09 March 2023 • 12:23

Jet2 mid-air emergency/Shutterstock Images

A man aboard a Jet2 flight from Antalya in Turkey to Glasgow on Tuesday 7 March fell ill on board. Cabin crew performed CPR on the 44-year-old for 40 minutes but despite the best efforts of trained staff he tragically died.

The man was not travelling with anyone according to reports and “didn’t wake up” so the alarm was raised.

A passenger, who did not wish to be named, said: “We were around 40 minutes away from landing and the next minute, all the cabin crew started running toward the seats behind me. A man had been pulled onto the aisle and they were trying to give him mouth-to-mouth.

“The pilot came on to inform us we were going to have to do an emergency landing due to a medical incident on-board. We had to land with all our cabin lights on and it was quite scary because you know that is quite dangerous.

“While that was happening, they were still down there trying to resuscitate the man. People were crying and really shaken up by it, it was really sad.

“When we landed, paramedics came on and they were still on the aircraft for about half an hour before people were let off. Everyone on the plane was really upset but the staff at Jet2 were so professional and respectful during the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 7.20pm on Tuesday, March 7 of a 44-year-old man taking unwell on board a flight which had arrived at Glasgow Airport. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Flight LS110 from Antalya to Glasgow requested a priority landing on Tuesday evening, due to an unresponsive customer onboard. Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer passed away. Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Cause of death is as yet not established.

