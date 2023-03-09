Money heist worth $32 million foiled after group of armed men enter airport in Chile to steal cash arriving from US

By Imran Khan • 09 March 2023 • 14:30

A gang of armed men were stopped after they entered Chile airport to steal $32 million worth of money arriving from the US

A major money heist planned by a group of armed men was foiled after several members entered the international airport of Santiago de Chile.

According to CCMA, the men entered the runway with three vans and were later confronted by airport security.

The money which they intended to steal had arrived from Miami on a Latam airplane, as per official reports.

One of the thieves along with an airport police official were killed in the attack.

Officials said, “After neutralising the guard at the entrance, who was beaten and tied up, the thugs entered the airport with three vans”.

They added that the men were aiming to target an armored van that was carrying $32 million (€30 million), which was scheduled to be sent to three banks in the capital of Chile.

Police said that “It was during this shootout that the two fatalities occurred and, the attackers fled in two vans after they were unable to carry the heist”.

Videos posted on Twitter show how the policemen try to revive their dead partner and lie down with the dead assailant.

Funcionario DGAC muere baleado en la losa del Aeropuerto de Santiago en intento de robo a camión de valores en Santiago de Chile. pic.twitter.com/3QtVZjsLdZ — Jimena Cáceres H. (@JimenaCaceresH_) March 8, 2023

Intento de robo a un camión blindando dejó dos muertos en el Aeropuerto de Santiago de Chile. Delincuentes buscaban quedarse con un botín de 32 millones de dólares. pic.twitter.com/5EOJhwKBlp — Richard Luzardo (@richardluz4) March 9, 2023

