Pipeline sabotage probe continues by Germasn prosecutors in Nord Stream attack

By Betty Henderson • 09 March 2023 • 12:54

Pipeline sabotage probe continues by prosecutors in Nord Stream attack. Image: Shutterstock.com/ThomasPradeepThundiyil

THE uncertainty surrounding the Nord Stream gas pipeline bombings continues to deepen as investigators announce they searched a boat that may have been used in the attack. German prosecutors confirmed that a search had taken place in January on Wednesday, March 8, but warned against rushing to conclusions.

News reported by various sources including the New York Times claimed that a saboteur group of five men and one woman in a pro-Ukrainian group had attacked the pipeline from a rented vessel.

While the reports stopped short of accusing the Ukrainian government of involvement in the attack, there is concern that they could undermine Ukraine’s pleas for increased ammunition and arms supplies from western allies.

The German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius urged against preemptive conclusions before an official investigation has been completed. Investigators from Sweden, Denmark and Germany are looking into whether the attack was state-ordered or completed without Ukrainian government knowledge.

Nord Stream pipelines carry gas from Russia to Germany, making them a key strategic target. The attacks in September 2022 have caused significant disruption to Russian natural gas sales to western Europe, but have also pushed up energy prices.