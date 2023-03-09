By Imran Khan • 09 March 2023 • 22:31

Police arrest 18-year-old man in Germany for planning terror attack in Frankfurt Photo by Mattomedia KG Shutterstock.com

Man arrested near the border of Germany and Austria accused by police of planning a terror attack in Frankfurt using automatic weapon

Authorities in Germany have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly planning to carry out a terror attack.

According to DW, the man is a German national and wanted to carry out “an Islamist-inspired terror attack in Frankfurt”.

A statement by the public prosecutor´s office and the Federal Criminal Police Office said that the man grew up in Germany and is of Moroccan descent.

They also said that he “intended on traveling to Iraq to join the co-called Islamic State (IS) terror group”.

The joint statement stated that the man was being investigated since August 2022.

The suspect has been accused by the police of “planning an attack using an automatic weapon in Frankfurt, with the intent of harming as many people as possible”.

Police also said that investigations revealed that the man “allegedly researched the construction of explosive and incendiary devices on online and had made inquiries about the use of remote detonation mechanisms”.

Officials also found a long weapon for stabbing, inside his parent’s garage, during an investigation.

After a search warrant was obtained, the house of the suspect was searched and computer storage devices were also seized by the authorities.

“Images of the Islamic State flag and ideologically charged images of fighting and executions” were then discovered after the data was analysed, said the joint statement.

Officials believe that the plan to attack had been postponed by the man, as he was afraid of being found. They also said that they believe he could not obtain the weapon due to lack of funds.

He was then arrested after police caught him driving a car towards the German-Austrian border.

Police said that they believed he was planning to leave for Iraq to join the IS on March 8, 2023.

___________________________________________________________

