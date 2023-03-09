By Imran Khan • 09 March 2023 • 18:56

Police in UK arrests two teenagers after a schoolgirl who consumed MDMA in a club died Photo by Loch Earn Shutterstock.com

Officials in the UK said two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old who collapsed at a club in Devon

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a girl who died after she collapsed inside a club in the UK.

According to Mail Online, the girl named Lucy Hill died in December after “consuming the drug MDMA and collapsing at the Move nightspot on Exeter quay in Devon”.

Police said that two arrested include a boy from St Austell, Cornwall, and a girl from Exmouth. Both are 17 years old.

On the day of the incident, Lucy who was a student at Exmouth Community College was out with friends at an event for people aged between 16 and 18.

She then collapsed during the event and then died later on the same night.

Devon & Cornwall Police have said that so far three people have been arrested in connection with the death of Lucy.

Officials said that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested at the time of the incident who is from Exmouth.

Police added that he had arrested him on suspicion of supplying class-A drugs.

Around the same time, Alison Longhorn, the area coroner said “Miss Hill had been out at a nightclub with friends and took a tablet, believed to be MDMA”.

She stated that “Shortly afterwards she became unwell and was taken to the RD&E where she later died,’ the coroner stated”, adding, “There are no suspicious circumstances. The medical cause of death hasn’t yet been ascertained”.

An inquest had now been launched to investigate her death.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.