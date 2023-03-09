PUBLIC DISGRACE

By David Worboys • 09 March 2023 • 9:30

If those privileged celebrities in the public eye can´t contribute to the betterment of our planet, how can we expect those lacking the advantages of education, to change their behaviour?

As I understand it, Jeremy Clarkson publicly expressed a dream of seeing Meghan Markle paraded naked through the streets of London being pelted with excrement. Apart from being an American of mixed race, marrying the grandson of the Queen and seeking a life free of the constraints of Buckingham Palace, what harm does he think she has ever done to him to generate such personal hatred? Are there perverted sexual frustrations involved here?

Many people have a talents in certain fields and, owing to privilege, are able to use them to become successful; but underneath they are seriously impaired. In this case we can recognise an egoist full of hatred for anybody who does not conform to his tastes or opinions. He shelters behind the racist attitudes of many fellow citizens against an ambitious young woman, believing that a majority would approve of his opinions. Would he have had the guts to say the same about Kate, Princess of Wales? No way. Did he risk a libel action by expressing any specific lie about Meghan? No.

Too many celebrities have shown us how unpleasant they can be by their actions. Yet, so frequently the public forgives and forgets and they are able to pursue their careers unimpeded.

Jonathan Rwoss (sic – or sick!) claimed falsely in a tasteless voice message to Andrew Sachs that Russell Brand had fu(bonked) his granddaughter. He has long been welcomed back with a show on ITV. The confrontational Roy Keane committed a deliberate career-ending foul on Alf-Inge Haaland, boasting about it afterwards and showing no remorse. For many years, he has been a colourless punter with ITV and, more recently, Sky Sports.

Does the public really want to see this kind of self-centred person on their screens? Cannot equally qualified but decent, charismatic alternatives be found to take their place? ITV and Sky Sports seem to have a problem with this.

Maybe Clarkson, who prides himself on a controversial image, should better direct his venomous dreams to somebody like Putin – assuming he disapproves of the Russian´s actions. I´m sure he would have plenty of support, although in my opinion such fantasising is not an appropriate solution, even for somebody who has committed crimes on this scale. Unlike Meghan Markle, this dictator has wrought death, suffering and destruction. But parading even him naked through the streets of London and pelting him with excrement would solve nothing. Except perhaps gratification of the imagination of an immature mind.

It seems, however, that many people harbour the same hatred of somebody whose decisions and opinions they disagree with (or whom they don´t relate to) as of one who inflicts mental or physical hurt on other beings, sometimes on a massive scale.

