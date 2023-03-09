Rodalies train with 60 passengers derails at entrance to Sagrera tunnel in Barcelona

By Chris King • 09 March 2023 • 17:58

Image of Rodalies train at Barcelona La Sagrera-Meridiana station. Credit: Google - DJ Myk Remix

A Rodalies train travelling on the Mataro-L’Hospitalet route derailed at the entrance to the Sagrera tunnel that accesses the Clot neighbourhood.

According to Renfe, a Rodalies line R1 train derailed this afternoon, Thursday, March 9, at the entrance to the Sagrera tunnel that gives access to Clot in the Sant Marti district of the city. The train carrying around 60 passengers was travelling on the Mataro-L’Hospitalet route.

📢ATENCIÓ! 🚆🔴 R1 i RG1: Afectacions que poden superar els 45 minuts de demora per incidència tècnica d'un tren al Clot Aragó. — Rodalies Catalunya (@rodalies) March 9, 2023

Renfe reported that initial checks suggest that none of the passengers was hurt in the accident. All of the passengers were transferred while maintenance workers cleared the line. Trains continued on just a single track until the line could be put back into operation, as reported by elperiodico.com.

The derailment – of which the causes are unknown – affected the trains of the R1 and RG1 lines, on which two trains run per hour in both directions. According to social media posts from some of the travellers, after half an hour of waiting inside: “with trains passing at high speed in the opposite direction”, they were finally transferred to another train to continue their journey to L’Hospitalet.

At 5:18pm, Renfe reported that all the affected passengers were already continuing their journey on another Rodalies and that trains were circulating on a single track between Clot and Sant Adria. The derailment indirectly affected the R3 and R4 trains, with delays that, according to the company, are expected to be recovered ‘progressively’.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.