Solutions could be in sight for beleaguered energy and infrastructure company Abengoa

By Linda Hall • 09 March 2023 • 16:00

ABENGOA: Cox Energy lifeline would permit Abengoa to maintain its headquarters in Sevilla Photo credit: CC/Arup

COX ENERGY GROUP presented an offer of €564 million to acquire all business areas of the Spanish energy and infrastructure company Abengoa.

The Spanish multinational, which specialises in energy transmission and distribution, has been in financial crisis since 2014 when its shares plummeted by 50 per cent and the company recognised a €9 billion debt.

After three rescue bids in 2015, 2018 and 2020 failed to bring Abengoa back to health, the State Industrial Investment Corporation (SEPI) refused to provide the €249 million that was needed for an Abengoa restructuring operation, leaving the company’s future hanging in the balance.

Abengoa, once a symbol of Andalucia’s industrial and technological development, even won praise from former US president Barack Obamo, who described it as a prime example of the “green company” of the future.

It was the first Andalucia firm to be listed on Spain’s Ibex index and debuted in 2013 on Nasdaq in the US not long before it commenced its 2014 freefall.

Cox Energy, which is based in Mexico City and is present in Latin America and Spain, has indicated its willingness to assume Abengoa’s €206 million debt and its guarantees for outstanding projects.

In addition, it would take on the engineering firm’s project financing debt of a further €252 million, as well as €22.8 million in outstanding Social Security quotas, while guaranteeing payment of 100 per cent of Abengoa’s privileged credits.

In addition, a financial plan would make available a €300 million guarantee line, as well as a workload that would reduce by a third the demands on Abengoa’s cash requirements.

A Cox Energy communique also pointed out that its offer would guarantee the continuance of 9,500 jobs and permit Abengoa to maintain its emblematic headquarters in Sevilla.

