By Imran Khan • 09 March 2023 • 20:20

Teenager boy from Wales critically injured after being hit by lorry on his way to school Photo by Dimension Photos Shutterstock.com

Police arrest the driver of a gritter lorry after he hit a 13-year-old boy who was walking to school in Caerphilly, Wales

A boy in Wales has been critically injured and is fighting for his life after he was hit while walking to school on Thursday, March 9.

Gwent Police, cited by the Mirror said, “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Lansbury Park Road, Caerphilly, at around 8.20 am”, on Thursday, March 9.

“Our officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance attended. The collision involved a gritting vehicle and a pedestrian”, the statement added.

Officials said that he was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff following the accident and the road where the incident happened was closed for the paramedics.

The lorry driver, a 36-year-old man has been arrested on “suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention and remains in custody”.

Police also stated that they are “asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Lansbury Park Road between 8 am and 8.30 am to contact us.”

