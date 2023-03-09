The impact of digitalisation in the healthcare industry: The digital has reshaped the doctor-patient experience for the better

By EWN • 09 March 2023 • 12:10

The digital revolution is changing more and more the way processes in the health industry are being managed, making them more efficient, while providing better services and reducing response time for patients. Many of the innovations in the health industry aim to improve life expectancy, diagnostic processes, and the efficiency of the overall healthcare environment.

In Central and Eastern Europe, for the past 10 years, htss has been actively campaigning for the digitalisation of the industry, providing its customers with a very wide range of business software solutions for companies in the medical field, pharma, and beyond. The mission of the htss team is to help companies in this sector provide outstanding services and experiences to patients.

„As innovation plays a key role in the sustainability of health systems, managers need to understand how new approaches, based on disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence or machine learning, can deliver long-term economic benefits. These technologies will play a crucial role in shaping the future, supporting the management of both administrative tasks and medical data, and enabling cooperation with other organisations for easier access to diagnosis results” Valentin Preda, Chief Retail Officer htss, explains.

Technological trends in the healthcare industry

From medical Apps and softwares that support clinical decisions doctors make every day, to artificial intelligence and machine learning, technology has led to a real breakthrough in healthcare. Digital health tools have huge potential of improving the ability to accurately diagnose and treat diseases. Current solutions mean platforms, connectivity, specific programs, data analysis and more.

Data analysis and its importance in the medical field

Data analysis is one of the biggest technological changes in healthcare. Important information collected from massive amounts of data leads to the rapid and correct establishment of a diagnosis. For example, platforms and applications that store, transmit and analyse medical data can be used to identify patients who are candidates for specific treatments. What’s more, technologies are becoming so advanced that robots and virtual assistants can record real-time data during medical procedures.

Artificial intelligence

Given the valuable information from data analysis, it is important to access technologies that transform this information into solutions that facilitate diagnosis, improve predictive interventions and optimise productivity.

There is already clear evidence that the use of AI-based solutions increases company productivity, helps to streamline costs and positively transforms the quality of healthcare services. Artificial intelligence also provides superior and personalised experiences to patients.

“Digitalisation in the medical field provided many tools and resources that transform the provision of health services. These are programs that make patient information more accessible and keep patient data safe in the cloud. The days when people were waiting for a phone call from the doctor just to find out test results are over. Thanks to electronic health records (EHR), for example, patients can easily check test results, bills, medical history and more, on a desktop or a mobile device. The digital has reshaped the doctor-patient experience for the better,” Valentin Preda continues.

How does htss contribute to the digitalisation of the medical system?

Htss helps healthcare and pharma companies navigate the path of digitalisation through a variety of solutions. Whether it’s a custom platform or an existing product, a htss expert will quickly understand the business need and create a solution that will meet that need. In the htss portfolio, you will find a wide range of customised solutions for each type of business, including a platform for pharmacy, clinic and hospital management, an automated work-shift planning application, a telemedicine platform, an e-learning platform, as well as many other customised products.

High-Tech Systems & Software

Htss is an IT&C company specialising in providing business software solutions. Founded in 2012, htss has rapidly developed its customer portfolio due to its focus on innovation and quality support. Today, the company’s portfolio counts over 1000 customers from 11 countries, among the most sought-after solutions being: pharmaceutical – pharmacy management software; telemedica – telemedicine solution; omnimedica – software solution for clinics and hospitals; shiftin – automatic work shift scheduling software, or mindclass – e-learning platform.

