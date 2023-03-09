Tit for tat: UK announces new requirements for all visa-exempt visitors to Britain from 2024

By Sarah Newton-John • 09 March 2023 • 11:58

Tit for tat: UK released new requirements for all visa-exempt visitors to Britain from 2024. Image: Shutterstock.com/Maramade

In a fairly prompt reciprocal measure to the EU’s ETIAS tourist tax, the UK has announced that visa-exempt visitors will need to complete an online form and pay a fee before they can enter Britain.

From 2024, tourists from Spain and other countries in Europe will need to complete an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) form before boarding a flight to the UK.

The British Home Office says this move is to improve security and digitize the borders. Visitors will need to provide full name, date of birth, citizenship details and state their plans for their stay in Britain.

The fee is as yet not revealed; the EU will charge Brits €7 to enter the Schengen Zone once the ETIAS is enforced in November.

Residents of the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, Brazil and dozens more countries will need to pay the new tax. Applications should receive an immediate response but complicated requests may need a customs officer to handle them.

Tourism bosses in Spain are bemused about the EU’s ETIAS and have questions on its application and funds allocation.

Brexit fall-out continues and visitors to Britain from Europe will be definitely reminded that they are leaving the continent and travelling to the island nation.

