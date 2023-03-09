By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 March 2023 • 23:11

Tributes pour in as Benidorm LGBTQ icon Phillip 'The Duchess' passes away suddenly. Image: Facebook/Geoff Gartland

TRIBUTES have flooded in for Phillip, also known as ‘The Duchess’, an icon in Benidorm’s LGBTQ+ community. Friends announced that Phillip had passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 8.

Phillip’s former workplace, Casa Don Juan also released a statement where they described him as “a genuine, talented person who was ever the showman and always managed to put a smile on any face”. They added that he had a “heart of gold and would always be there for anyone”.

Friends wrote messages on Facebook expressing their shock at Phillip’s sudden passing and paid tribute to his incredible character and sense of humour. Friend Geoff Gartland wrote, “Philip had a wonderful personality and a wicked sense of humour that brought joy and laughter to every room he entered”.

Another friend expressed his shock at the news writing, “We are so shocked and sad – we were due to see him in three weeks time. Such a loss”.

Originally from Leeds, Phillip arrived in Benidorm from Wandsworth in 1996 and quickly built a rapport with other expatriates and the local community. Phillip then took over management of Casa Don Juan hotel in 2000 where he oversaw many years of success including pioneering work to make Benidorm’s gay scene the thriving community that it is today.

Phillip ‘The Duchess’ will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Rest in peace, Phillip.