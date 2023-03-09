UK announces new military base in Camp Viking, Norway in reaction to Russian aggression

By Sarah Newton-John • 09 March 2023 • 7:59

UK base in the Arctic/Shutterstock Images

The UK announced on Wednesday, March 8 the opening of new military base in the far north of Norway built to bolster NATO’s capabilities in the Arctic. The newly established Norwegian site, called Camp Viking, will serve as a hub for Royal Marines Commandos, said Britain’s Royal Navy.

The base opens amid concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. More than 1,000 commandos have been deployed to Camp Viking this winter.

The purpose-built base, located in the village of Øverbygd, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tromso, will be able to accommodate all personnel from the elite commando-led Royal Marines force, which reacts to emerging crises in Europe.

The camp is strategically located next to a Norwegian Armed Forces base and near to the established air base at Bardufoss where the Commando Helicopter Force operates. The Commando Helicopter Force is the specialist aviation support for Royal Marines.

“The camp’s location is ideal for deterring threats in the region and situated so the UK can respond rapidly if needed to protect NATO’s northern flank and its close ally, Norway,” the navy statement said.

A founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Norway regularly hosts allied troops for combat training in extreme cold.

Exercise Joint Viking is part of the wider Exercise JEF Warrior, which sees UK personnel working closely with Norwegian and other partner forces. At its heart Joint Viking is designed to demonstrate how Norway would defend itself in harsh winter conditions and its ability to operate efficiently with allies.

The Nordic country, which shares a 123-mile (198-kilometer) border with Russia, has provided Ukraine with a wide range of military equipment, including artillery and ammunition.

Norway refuses to host permanent bases for foreign soldiers, so Camp Viking is due to remain open for just a decade.

