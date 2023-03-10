2023 Market Forecast: HedgeUp (HDUP) and EOS (EOS) set to shine

By EWN • 10 March 2023 • 20:00

According to crypto experts, 2023 will be filled with unexpected events. As usual, there will be gainers and losers. Which side you fall into depends on the crypto assets in your portfolio and how well-prepared you are for the year.

Preparation involves researching crypto assets that may have an excellent run in 2023 and staying updated about price predictions to make the best purchase decisions.

HedgeUp (HDUP) and EOS (EOS) are two crypto assets predicted to experience shocking price pumps in 2023, and you should keep a close watch on them. Let us take a closer look at these tokens to see why.

EOS (EOS)

EOS is a high-performance blockchain infrastructure that provides a fast, cost-effective, and secure environment for commercial-scale DApps. The EOS blockchain is an Ethereum competitor built for public and private use cases.

EOS is a decentralised blockchain that can process fast and free transactions. The platform allows smart contracts to be built on top of it, allowing developers to release dApps. EOS is building a platform that functions like an operating system, making it incredibly easy to use.

Another aim of EOS is to process millions of transactions per second. This would solve a huge problem, as other blockchains can recognise smart contracts, but none can perform that quickly. For example, Ethereum, the most popular smart contract blockchain, can only handle 30 transactions per second.

EOS is a good investment for the long and short term, with a forecast that the token will increase in value significantly by the end of 2023.

HedgeUp (HDUP)

HedgeUp is the world’s first crypto NFT Alternative Investment marketplace that enables users to invest fractionally in alternative investment assets worldwide.

HedgeUp brings forward a blockchain-based investment platform designed to bridge the alternative investment industry and the cryptocurrency sector. To do so, it enables investors to invest in alternative assets usually reserved for only high net-worth investors.

Using HedgeUp, anyone can benefit from the returns offered by the alternative investment industry by buying and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) backed by real-world investments.

Anyone can purchase a fraction or 100% of an NFT representing a particular product. If they buy the entire NFT, they can have the investment delivered to their designated address without paying additional charges.

Every NFT is designed to represent an individual investment or, potentially, a basket of products. Those tokens will also be tradable on the HedgeUp platform, which is intended to provide a frictionless way of buying and selling these alternative investments.

Moreover, token holders will also enjoy many excellent features, such as exclusive access to equity NFT releases, bonuses and staking rewards, online master classes, launchpad, wallet, and banking.

The platform has completed a full audit with Solid Proof and CoinSniper. The team has also stated that their tokens will be locked for 18 months, which is a great move to give investors confidence during these uncertain market conditions.

HedgeUp is one of the most promising cryptocurrency projects in 2023 and beyond. As a result, the ongoing presale stage is an excellent opportunity for early investors to make over 100x their investment.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

