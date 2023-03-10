21 people injured in pyrotechnics accident during fireworks display in Valencia

By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 20:40

Image from the incident in Valencia. Credit: [email protected]_Valencia

A pyrotechnics accident during a fireworks display in Valencia left 21 people needing medical attention.

A total of 21 people received medical attention in the Spanish city of Valencia today, Friday, March 10. Most of them suffered burns as the result of a pyrotechnic accident involving a large firework that exploded. It would appear that the firework landed on the ground and its explosion was delayed.

The incident occurred during the celebrations for this year’s Fallas events in the city. Specifically, the incident occurred in the security zone near the Bello lottery at No 21 in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Valencia. According to Red Cross sources, none of the injured has suffered serious burns.

Official sources indicated that a pyrotechnic shell apparently detonated late, falling near the public and when it reached the ground it exploded, according to lasprovincias.com.

Eleven of the affected members of the public were transferred to local medical centres. Of the 16 people cared for by the Red Cross, 8 were men and another eight were women. In addition, volunteers from the humanitarian institution provided assistance to another 21 people, 20 of them due to fainting, according to the same Red Cross sources.

A tweet from Valencia Red Cross read: “In today’s mascletà #Falles2023 we have attended 41 people. Among them, 21 have been fainting and 1 contusion. Due to a casing from the pyrotechnic act, we have treated 13 people for burns and injuries and 5 of them have been evacuated”.

[#PreventivosCruzRoja]⛑️ En la mascletà de #Falles2023 de hoy hemos atendido a 41 personas. Entre ellas, 21 han sido lipotimias y 1 contusión. Debido a una carcasa del acto pirotécnico, hemos atendido a 13 personas por quemaduras y heridas y 5 de ellas han sido evacuadas. pic.twitter.com/BUHVWF74IU — Cruz Roja en Valencia (@CruzRojaVLC) March 10, 2023

The president of @JCF_Valencia, Carlos Galiana, has moved to the foot of the @AjuntamentVLC square to inquire about the condition of the people who have been slightly injured in today’s #Mascletà10 by a casing. We wish you all a speedy recovery”, tweeted Carlos Galiana, the President of Junta Central Fallera.

📍 El president de @JCF_Valencia, Carlos Galiana, s’ha desplaçat a peu de plaça de l’@AjuntamentVLC per interessar-se per l’estat de les persones que han resultat ferides lleus en la #Mascletà10 de hui per una carcassa. 🙏 Els desitgem a totes una ràpida recuperació.#Falles23 pic.twitter.com/XFlNn8LNoj — Junta Central Fallera (@JCF_Valencia) March 10, 2023

After receiving an alert about the explosion, health workers, Local Police, National Police and Guardia Civil units were deployed urgently to the location to assist the victims.

The Local Police of Valencia recorded 21 injuries: “of which, two were injured with a reserved prognosis due to serious burns on their legs”, as explained by Citizen Protection. According to sources from the Local Police, the rest: “suffered injuries from burns of varying degrees on mainly their legs and arms”.

In addition to the five evacuated by Red Cross volunteers, Valencia Local Police officers transferred another six people to hospitals. Most of them suffered minor burns and injuries from the impact of plastic shrapnel from the firework’s casing, according to sources from the Valencia City Council.

The injured were taken in ambulances and private cars to the Doctor Pesset, La Fe and Clinico hospitals, according to the same sources.

Juan Parra, the coordinator of the fireworks, explained that it was an accident caused by thunder that exploded among the public. According to him, there are no serious injuries and “most have suffered burns on their legs”. The casing explosion also caused damage to the door of a nearby building.

