Almanzora Group of Friends put on their Easter Bonnet in Albox (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 10 March 2023 • 10:00

ALBOX CENTRE: The Almanzora Group of Friends outside their Plaza San Antonio headquarters Photo credit: Almanzora Group of Friends

ALMANZORA GROUP OF FRIENDS are hosting an Easter-themed event at their centre in Plaza San Antonio (Albox) on Saturday, March 25 from 11am until 1pm.

“This year we are encouraging members to design and wear a personally-designed Easter Bonnet. There will be a prize for the most original and decorative creation,” the Group’s Press officer Mike Witherspoon explained.

“There must be quite a few design enthusiasts amongst you,” he said. “So get those old hats out, choose your theme and accessories and get designing!

“As well as the Easter Bonnet competition we will also have our normal tombola, Play Your Cards Right, the football game, an Easter-themed raffle and a finger buffet.,” Mike added.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the event,” he said. “Your continued support is very much appreciated and provides you all with a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and new.”

The Almanzora Group of Friends is totally self-funding and not affiliated to any political or religious organisation.

The subscription costs €12 euros per year and includes a monthly newsletter which can be picked up in the centre.

