Almanzora Group of Friends put on their Easter Bonnet in Albox (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 10 March 2023 • 10:00
ALBOX CENTRE: The Almanzora Group of Friends outside their Plaza San Antonio headquarters
Photo credit: Almanzora Group of Friends
ALMANZORA GROUP OF FRIENDS are hosting an Easter-themed event at their centre in Plaza San Antonio (Albox) on Saturday, March 25 from 11am until 1pm.
“This year we are encouraging members to design and wear a personally-designed Easter Bonnet. There will be a prize for the most original and decorative creation,” the Group’s Press officer Mike Witherspoon explained.
“There must be quite a few design enthusiasts amongst you,” he said. “So get those old hats out, choose your theme and accessories and get designing!
“As well as the Easter Bonnet competition we will also have our normal tombola, Play Your Cards Right, the football game, an Easter-themed raffle and a finger buffet.,” Mike added.
“We look forward to welcoming you to the event,” he said. “Your continued support is very much appreciated and provides you all with a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and new.”
The Almanzora Group of Friends is totally self-funding and not affiliated to any political or religious organisation.
The subscription costs €12 euros per year and includes a monthly newsletter which can be picked up in the centre.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.