Average price of electricity in Spain takes another big fall on Saturday, March 11

By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 23:34

Image of electricity meter. Credit: Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

On Saturday, March 11, the average price of electricity in Spain drops by 29.69 per cent.

 

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 29.69 per cent on Saturday, March 11, compared to today, Friday 10. Specifically, it will stand at €30.03/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €30.03/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 3pm and 4pm, at €1.49/MWh, while the most
expensive will be between 9pm and 10pm, at €100/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price for the twelfth consecutive day. It must be paid by
consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

___________________________________________________________

