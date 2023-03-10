By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 18:40
Ian Wright refuses to appear on MOTD in solidarity with BBC's Gary Lineker decision
Friday, March 10 at 6:45pm
After the BBC announced that Gary Linker would be ‘stepping back’ as presenter of Match Of The Day, Ian Wright has announced that he will stand in solidarity with him and is refusing to appear on this Saturday’s show.
Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023
Gary Neville tweeted: “When you take on the Tories and the system! Awful people who we need gone. Off for a wine”.
When you take on the Tories and the system! Awful people who we need gone. Off for a 🍷 https://t.co/o2TAI9mPFS
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 10, 2023
A tweet from Piers Morgan read: “How pathetically spineless.. I now demand the BBC suspend every presenter who has made public comment about news or current affairs – starting with Sir David Attenborough and Lord Sugar”.
WTF? How pathetically spineless.. I now demand the BBC suspend every presenter who has made public comment about news or current affairs – starting with Sir David Attenborough and Lord Sugar. https://t.co/7DRtFEOAVa
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2023
Friday, March 10 at 6:08pm
In a statement released this afternoon, the BBC has confirmed that Gary Lineker will be temporarily ‘stepping down’ from his role presenting Match Of The Day. The 62-year-old former England footballer has found himself embroiled in controversy after he tweeted an opinion about Rishi Sunak’s new migrant bill on his Twitter account earlier this week.
“The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines. The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”, read the statement from the Beeb.
It continued: “When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies”.
Lineker had earlier tweeted suggesting that he was not going to face any reprimand from BBC bosses over his comments. His original tweet caused fierce debates over whether he should be allowed to voice a personal opinion on his Twitter or not.
Posting yesterday, Thursday 9, he wrote: “Well, it’s been an interesting couple of days. Happy that this ridiculously out-of-proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting @BBCMOTD on Saturday. Thanks again for all your incredible support. It’s been overwhelming”.
Well, it’s been an interesting couple of days. Happy that this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting @BBCMOTD on Saturday. Thanks again for all your incredible support. It’s been overwhelming.
— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2023
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
