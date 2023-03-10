Hostage situation developing inside pharmacy in German city of Karlsruhe

UPDATE: Death toll in German city of Hamburg confirmed as seven with gunman taking his own life Close
By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 19:31

A hostage situation is currently developing inside a pharmacy in the German city of Karlsruhe.

 

A hostage situation is developing this evening, Friday, March 10, in the city of Karlsruhe, in southwestern Germany according to the police. In a tweet, they confirmed that a large-scale operation is underway, with a suspect believed to be located inside a pharmacy.

“Due to an alleged hostage situation in a pharmacy in Ettlinger Street, emergency services are currently in #Einsatz . Due to the currently unclear risk situation, the area is currently cordoned off over a large area. More information will follow”, they posted.

Another tweet added: “Please continue to avoid the area around Ettlinger Str. Citizens who are currently unable to go home due to the blocking measures have the option of going to the Nebeniusschule at Nebeniusstrasse 22”.

They added that: “A #Pressesammelstelle is set up on the corner of Hermann-Billing-Strasse and Ettlinger Strasse”.

The area around the pharmacy, located in the city centre, has been cordoned off by the emergency services. A police spokesperson confirmed that they had been in contact with the suspected hostage-taker, as reported by dw.com.

According to the German news outlet Bild, the incident occurred at around 4:30pm local time. Images posted on social media show large numbers of armed police officers in the Festplatzes district of the city.

