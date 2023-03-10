By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 0:44

Two children dead, six injured, after train plows into school bus

A train ran into a school bus in the city of Jandaia do Sul in Brazil, leaving two children dead and six others injured.

A horrific accident involving a train and a school bus in the city of Jandaia do Sul in Brazil on Thursday, March 9, resulted in the death of two children. According to the Jandaia do Sul Fire Department, five other kids were also injured, along with one teacher as the train ran into the bus at an intersection.

At the time of the crash, the bus was transporting 25 students and three teachers with the Association of Parents and Friends of the Disabled. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the scene but medics were too late to save the lives of two girls aged 11 and 15. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

“I ran there and then saw that it was my daughter’s bus”, said the father of the 15-year-old, who was on his way to work at the time.

Surveillance cameras captured the moments leading up to the tragic incident unfolding. A car can be seen pulling to a halt as the train approached the intersection. Suddenly, the school bus appears and drives onto the tracks at the exact same time as the train arrives.

Speaking with RPC television, the fire chief Wallacy de Souza told the news outlet: ‘We didn’t have much to do. Another six victims, including a teacher, were taken in serious condition to hospitals in the region’. At least four people were thrown out of the bus as a result of the impact.

Jandaia so Sul Civil Police interviewed the bus driver after the crash. Speaking with the G1 news outlet, the police chief Carlos Paravidino told them: ‘He confirmed that he did not see the train approaching, and did not even hear a sound, even after a car had stopped on the other side of the street’.

An investigation was subsequently launched to determine whether either the train or the bus could have been travelling at excess speeds. Investigators from the Institute of Criminalistics also visited the spot to analyse the scene, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

‘The Parana school community is in mourning with this serious accident in Jandaia do Sul. May God comfort the girls’ families and may the others soon recover from this accident. The Government of Parana will do what it can to help these people’, said Acting Parana Governor Darcia Piana in a statement, while declaring three days of mourning.

Video footage of the incident was posted on Facebook courtesy of digital creator, Paula Franco. WARNING: the footage shows the impact between the train and the bus!

