Coronation plans include Prince Harry and Meghan—waiting to confirm…

By Sarah Newton-John • 10 March 2023 • 10:48

Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Shutterstock Images

Buckingham Palace is busy arranging the coronation of King Charles III in May and according to the Daily Mail the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are included in the guest list.

Staff are factoring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into the logistics including cars, seating plans and dining, the Daily Mail has revealed.

But the California-based couple are yet to confirm if they will be making an appearance after being invited via email.

No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted – it could, of course, be just in case they do – but it’s clearly not a “no”.

‘The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance.’

If Harry and Meghan are to attend the celebrations their reception with other family members may remain frosty.

Their relationship with the King and the Prince of Wales has remained troubled after the publication of Spare.

Over and over again, Harry has demanded an apology from his dad and brother if he is to attend the coronation.

But Charles and William are in no mood to pander to his demands, according to the Daily Mail.

Revelations which upset the Royal Family from the memoir include criticisms of Charles’ parenting style, accusing William of attacking him and branding Camilla the ‘dangerous’ woman.

Dan Wootton tweeted: “Predictably, Harry and Meghan are now treating the King’s Coronation like the latest episode of a tacky reality show. We’ve been invited and know whether we’re coming or not, but we’re not going to tell you yet to keep the drama going.”

