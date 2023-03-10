Costa Blanca South NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa Blanca South region

By Betty Henderson • 10 March 2023 • 12:36

Your weekly news briefing from the Costa Blanca South region. Photo credit: Werner Wilmes / Wikimedia Commons

Grape expectations

A fascinating wine exhibition has landed on Torrevieja’s Paseo Vista Alegre, showcasing the 3000 year history of Alicante’s incredible wine industry. The exhibition features several display boards packed with interesting information and will remain on display until Monday, May 8.

Guys & Dolls

An Elche golfing group has a fantastic end to the month of weekly golf competitions with 30 players taking to the green. Eileen Knight took first place in the Ladies Monthly Bull Competition while Dave Foster won the weekly competition.

Rising stars

Authorities in Orihuela announced that the city will provide two new classrooms for the youngest students in the region. Two local schools will offer new classrooms for children aged two to three years, bringing the total to 11 classrooms in Orihuela.

Singing success

Students in a Torrevieja youth choir were rewarded for their vocal talent as they were selected to take part in a music contest in Asturias. Torrevieja Symphonic Choir took part in the prestigious Certamen Marinera de Candás over the weekend.

Temporary solution

Orihuela will begin the summer tourism season with portable toilet facilities available to beach visitors. The news is a welcome development for beach users who have been waiting for the reopening of the regular beach bar ‘chiringuitos’ with toilets inside.

Fake goods

Police have seized 133,000 pairs of counterfeit designer shoes from two warehouses in Elche and Madrid. €76,000 in cash was also removed from the premises as ten people were also arrested during Operation FakeStar after a whistleblower spoke out.