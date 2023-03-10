Get ready to swing and support a great cause at Posh Affair party

By Betty Henderson • 10 March 2023 • 10:19

Talented members of Posh Affaire performing at a recent concert in Orihuela. The group always gets audiences up on their feet and dancing away to a variety of classic hits. Photo credit: Posh Affaire (via Facebook)

ARE you ready to jive the night away? If so, it’s time to mark the calendar for Thursday, May 4, because Posh Affaire is returning to the stage for another incredible musical fundraiser at the Centro Cultural Virgin del Carmen in Torrevieja.

The evening will kick off with the immense Posh Affaire, bringing classic hits from the 60s and beyond to the stage. With foot-tapping tunes from iconic bands like Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Elton John, and Queen, the Big Band will have the audience grooving in no time.

Joining them will be Simon John and Claire Colton, two incredibly talented performers who will add their own unique flair to the night’s proceedings.

The night isn’t just about the music, but is also a chance to support a great cause. The event is being held in aid of the AFA Alzheimer Torrevieja charity.

The Torry Army club of English speaking supporters of Torrevieja Football club are also thrilled to be supporting the event, making it a true community effort.

Tickets are available for a suggested donation of just €5, and can be purchased from the Torry Army office in San Luis, the Centro Cultural in Torrevieja, Big Radio offices in Ciudad Quesada, or by contacting Posh Affaire directly through their Facebook page.