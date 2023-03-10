Going once: Prepare for an exciting charity auction in San Fulgencio

By Betty Henderson • 10 March 2023 • 10:07

A couple of the unique pieces that went on sale during the last edition of Plaza 39’s charity auction in February. Photo credit: Mary Williams (via Facebook)

GET ready for an exciting event that will not only satisfy your shopping cravings but also help to make a difference in the lives of children in need. On Saturday, March 18, Plaza39 located in Plaza Sierra Castillo in San Fulgencio is hosting a charity auction, and it promises to be a fabulous experience for all.

Starting at 12pm, guests will have the opportunity to preview the lots that are up for auction. Information about the lots will also be uploaded onto Facebook on the Plaza39 auction page where guests who can’t be there in person can also bid.

From home and garden essentials to electrical appliances, jewelry, tools, one-of-a-kind collectibles, and high-quality clothing, there’s something for everyone at this auction.

Once the preview is over, the real fun begins at 2pm when the auction gets underway. With a wide variety of items up for grabs, the bidding could get intense, so guests should remember to bring a competitive spirit and their wallets.

A portion of the funds raised will go towards Elche Children’s Home whose vital work helps to fund the Baix Vinalopo Children’s Centre.

Items are still required for the auction, anyone interested in holding a table is asked to call: 865756119 or WhatsApp: 643282332.