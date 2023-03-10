Innovative disposable Aussie invention sent to Ukraine

By Sarah Newton-John • 10 March 2023 • 11:58

Cardboard drones join the fight in Ukraine/Shutterstock Images

A high-tech weapon made with low-tech components is being sent to the Ukraine and may have application in Australia’s armed forces also.

An Australian company, SYPAQ, has invented a drone literally made out of cardboard and rubber bands to help Ukraine’s defence against Russia.

Able to be launched by hand, the drone is flat-packed and disposable, but made with a military grade guidance system. One hundred a month are being sent to Ukraine from Australia.

Ross Osborne, Chief Engineer for SYPAQ said “For operational sensitivity we can’t talk too much about how it’s being used.”

But it is understood the drones are used for supply and medicine drops as well as surveillance, acting as a decoy, or on lethal missions.

Richard Marles, Australia’s Defence Minister said, “This is an example of Australian ingenuity.”

With offices around Australia and Singapore, SYPAQ is an industry partner to a number of engineering firms and according to their website has been operating since last century:

“SYPAQ is an innovative engineering and systems integration company, committed to creating a world that works.

“Since 1992, we’ve been providing advanced management and technology consulting, systems integration and software application development and support services across a broad range of technologies in several industry sectors including Defence and Aerospace, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), State and Federal Government and Private Enterprise.”

