Italian soldier-spy gets 30 YEARS in prison for spying for Russians for €5,000

By Sarah Newton-John • 10 March 2023 • 9:40

Spy caught in Italy/Shutterstock Images

Walter Biot, an Italian naval officer, has been sentenced this Thursday to 30 years for espionage with the Russian government. He was accused of revealing confidential NATO information to an official of the Russian Embassy in Italy in exchange for cash.

The Military Prosecutor in Rome, who was asking for life imprisonment, accused Biot of handing over classified documents to Russian embassy official Dmitri Ostroukhov in March 2021 for 5,000 euros, according to Rai.

Video evidence was produced—Biot making screenshots of his computer in his Ministry of Defense office where classified information can be seen from a total of 19 reports.

The trial was held behind closed doors. It is believed that there would be information on the operations of NATO countries against the Islamic State, in particular the situation of the Maritime Forces in the Mediterranean.

Biot’s lawyers say they will appeal his sentence.

MisssFreedom tweeted: “Among the pro-Russian, the stupidest #Putin worshipers, the first place doesn’t go to #Orsini as many of you think. Instead, it goes to the spy Walter Biot who got 30 years in prison for five thousand euros. Respect.”

