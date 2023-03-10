Lineker to avoid BBC suspension over controversial new government asylum policy tweets

By Sarah Newton-John • 10 March 2023 • 7:33

Gary Lineker at the GQ Awards in 2021/Shutterstock Images

“Match of the Day” host, Gary Lineker, 62, has expressed views on the government’s new asylum laws announced this week and faced stern consternation at the BBC.

Lineker compared the Tory small boats plan, where illegal migrants are deported from Britain, to Nazi Germany and a senior media figure warned he could be sacked.

Richard Ayre, the BBC’s former controller of editorial policy, said the corporation’s director general could dismiss the “Match of the Day” star over his Twitter commentary.

Lineker suggested he will avoid suspension by the BBC for his comments.

Lineker has faced condemnation by No 10, Tory ministers and MPs after comparing the Illegal Migration Bill with 1930s Germany.

Asked whether director general Tim Davie could have to “let him go”, Mr Ayre told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” programme: “I don’t think he is going to have any choice but to let him go unless he can be certain that this is the end of it.”

The BBC has said it is taking the matter “seriously” and expects to have a “frank conversation” with the presenter, who confirmed he had spoken to director-general Tim Davie.

Lineker tweeted: “Well, it’s been an interesting couple of days. Happy that this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting @BBCMOTD on Saturday.”

He also tweeted on March 7: “We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

Lineker said he would “continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice”.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said “I think the BBC absolutely puts the highest value on impartiality and that’s clearly important to us.”