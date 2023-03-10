London couple headed for Valencia slam EasyJet after sitting on plane for six hours before being told to go BACK home

By Sarah Newton-John • 10 March 2023 • 12:37

EasyJet plane did not fly yesterday/Shutterstock Images

Snowfall at Gatwick Airport led to chaos on Thursday. South London couple John and Victoria Bennett told MyLondon that they spent six hours on the EasyJet plane and a further two in the airport. They spent the whole day unsuccessfully trying to fly to Valencia for an overnight stay.

They were on board at 7.15am with take-off scheduled for 7.40am.

“We travelled to Gatwick Airport and arrived at around 6am, and we were on the plane on time, at around 7.15am,” John explained. “Don’t get me wrong, there was some snow and the captain informed us that there was going to be ‘a little bit of a delay’ because of the de-icing machine, but then we would head out.”

John then explained that the de-icer—a big truck—was making its way around to several aircrafts, where a hose would blast away any remaining snow and slush, allowing the plane to take off without any safety concerns.

“The de-icing machine came a few hours later, and then at around 11am, the captain said a tow truck had been attached to the plane and we would be on our way soon. Everyone on the plane started clapping because we thought we were on our way.”

But it was not to be. More delays. The Bennetts and all the other passengers were not able to fly.

John messaged Gatwick Airport’s official Twitter account, who appear to have informed him that it was, in fact, the airline’s fault for the extensive delay to their departure.

“The airline and their handling are responsible for the arrangements for de-icing and for the vehicles to arrange towing, so please check latest updates with staff on board,” a message to John from Gatwick reads. John then replied: “Thank you, just to confirm you are telling me it is the airline’s fault?”

Gatwick then responded: “Yes, this is correct but we do sympathise with your delay.”

An EasyJet spokesperson said: “Airlines operating to and from London Gatwick yesterday experienced some disruption to their flying programmes as a result of de-icing delays at the airport, including EZY8221 from London Gatwick to Valencia which was unable to operate as planned.

“We did everything possible to minimise the weather disruption for our customers including providing refreshments onboard for those who may have been delayed, and provided hotel rooms and meals where required for those customers affected by the cancellation along with the option of transferring to an alternative flight for free or a refund.

“We will also reimburse passengers for any reasonable expenses they incurred. The safety of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority. Whilst this was outside of our control, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of the weather.”

