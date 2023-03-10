Meme Coins are Back: Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Floki Inu could be your best investments this year

By EWN • 10 March 2023 • 11:30

The meme coin phenomenon is far from over. If you are new to the crypto market, meme coins can be some of the best investment options. The OG meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) reigns supreme in the meme coin category and has proven to be a good investment choice in the past. Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a newer meme coin hoping to get in on some of the success of the meme coin craze and offers some impressive features. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the newest meme coin, still in presale but already making an impact. Big Eyes is unique and aims to have real world utility. Read on to find out more about the meme coin madness!

Dogecoin: Still the Number 1 Meme Coin

Dogecoin is the original meme coin on the market. The coin launched in 2013 and was influenced by the popular Doge meme of the time. While the coin started as a joke, Dogecoin has managed to achieve great success and is one of the top ranked coins in the market today.

Dogecoin’s success is largely due to its dedicated community and celebrity endorsements. The coin continues to have a large and active community, especially on social media sites such as Reddit and Twitter.

What began as a joke now serves a real purpose. Dogecoin now has a range of uses including tipping social media content creators and buying and selling products and services.

Dogecoin currently trades for $0.07359 but analysts are predicting a rise this year.

Floki shows potential for success

Floki Inu is a much newer meme coin, inspired by Dogecoin. Thanks to a large community, the coin is currently building a good reputation for itself. Floki is popular for its affordability as a wide range of investors were able to buy the coin at a low price.

Floki has an exciting future ahead with upcoming improvements. Floki recently announced that 4.2 trillion of its 10 trillion supply would be burned. This was widely supported by the community as the lower supply adds more value to the token.

They have also diversified the Floki ecosystem by incorporating the play-to-earn game called Valhalla. Players are rewarded with FLOKI tokens throughout the game. This addition set Floki apart from other meme coins such as Dogecoin and could raise the value of the coin.

Big Eyes Coin is changing the game

Big Eyes Coin is a new coin with a completely different approach to existing meme coins. Firstly, Big Eyes has a cute cat mascot as opposed to the vast market of dog themed coins.

Big Eyes also sets out to have real utility and make great returns for users. The whole Big Eyes ecosystem is designed to self-propagate growth for the community and BIG token. The coin is currently making history having accomplished one of the most impressive presales in the past two years

Big Eyes Coin is all about community and helping the community to make the most money possible. To help simplify the process, the Big Eyes platform will have how-tos and tutorials to make DeFi accessible to more people.

Big Eyes plans to make NFTs part of their roadmap to success. Users can join the NFT Sushi Crew to receive regular NFT drops from Big Eyes. These NFTs aren’t only digital art, they will also give users exclusive access to Big Eyes events and content. NFTs will therefore bring joy to the community and more value to the token.

If you buy BIG now, you can use the Vault Pin ‘819’ which will give you a complimentary 5,000% return Loot Box!

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido