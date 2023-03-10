Mercenary Wagner chief in Ukraine says Putin has “cut him off”—is this a tactical pause?

By Sarah Newton-John • 10 March 2023 • 13:13

Russia continues the war/Shutterstock Images

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary forces fighting for Putin in the Ukraine, has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has cut him off over his call for resupplying arms and ammunition in the fierce battle in eastern Ukraine.

“To get me to stop asking for ammunition, all the hotlines to offices, to departments etc have been cut off from me. But the real humdinger is that they’ve also blocked agencies from making decisions [related to Wagner],” the private Russian military’s leader said on Telegram.

“The Russian founder of the brutal Wagner group whose feud with the Kremlin is spiraling out of control,” was the description of Yevgeny Prigozhin according to one tweet.

Private mercenary group Wagner appears to be taking a “tactical pause” in Bakhmut, the US thinktank the Institute for the Study of War said in its daily update today

The ISW believes that Wagner is waiting for until enough reinforcements of conventional Russian troops have arrived before taking a backseat in the fierce battle – the most violent fight of the war.

“The arrival of an increased number of conventional #Russian forces to the area may suggest that Russian forces intend to offset the possible culmination of #Wagner’s offensive operations in #Bakhmut with new conventional troops,” the ISW said.

