Police make multiple arrests as BIZARRE wave of ‘sushi terrorism’ rocks Japan

By Sarah Newton-John • 10 March 2023 • 10:10

Hygiene scare in sushi bars in Japan/Shutterstock Images

Japanese police have arrested three people over “sushi terror”: unhygienic pranks in sushi conveyor belt restaurants that are threatening the world-famous industry of conveyor-belt sushi chains – known locally as “kaitenzushi”

Last month, a video of a man licking a soy sauce bottle on a sushi conveyor went viral, sparking outrage. Since then, dozens of such videos have proliferated sparking public concern.

Incidents filmed include diners—many of whom are children and young people—spoiling others’ orders by touching sushi dishes passing by.

One video which emerged last month showed a customer putting wasabi on another’s dish, while another person licked the presented chopsticks.

In another video, filmed at a Sushiro chain outlet, a diner is seen rubbing saliva on passing sushi pieces.

The Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday that three people – all part of the same group of diners – had been arrested on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

The arrests are thought to be the first involving customers suspected of “unhygienic and harassing behaviour,” Kyodo said, and come amid reports of a rising number of food-related crimes across Japan’s budget dining sector.

“I know people from overseas look forward to eating sushi here so as a Japanese person, I am ashamed of such actions,” one woman Yukari Tanaka told the BBC.

Another person, Nana Kozaki, said: “Kaitenzushi is Japanese culture we can be proud of but actions of few people like that really ruins that.”

Others said they were “a bit scared” by the trend – admitting they were less willing to go to restaurants.

Kaitenzushi, which has grown into a ¥740bn (£4.5bn/$5.4bn) industry since the first restaurant opened in Osaka in 1958, is in the midst of a drive to use cutting-edge technology to speed up the delivery of food to diners and address a chronic labour shortage.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.