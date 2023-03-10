Prince Edward becomes Duke of Edinburgh like his late father, Prince Philip

By Sarah Newton-John • 10 March 2023 • 11:21

The Duke of Edinburgh/Shutterstock Images

The King has kept a promise and conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon his brother, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on his 59th birthday today.

The Palace statement reads further: “His Royal Highness was created Earl of Wessex in 1999, on the occasion of his marriage to Miss Sophie Rhys-Jones.

“In 2019, Queen Elizabeth II granted The Earl of Wessex the additional title of Earl of Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 55th birthday.

“The Dukedom has previously been created four times for Members of the Royal Family:

1726 – Prince Frederick, eldest son of King George II

1764 – Prince William, brother of King George III, as part of the joint title, The Duke of Gloucester and Edinburgh

1866 – Prince Alfred, second son of Queen Victoria

1947 – Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth I”

Lee Hood tweeted: “Delighted to hear that Prince Edward has been named the new Duke of Edinburgh he alongside Sophie are very hard working Royals and he deserves this title.”

EJ tweeted: It would not have been right to give Harry’s family titles and not honour the Queen’s wishes for Prince Edward. Totally deserved after years of loyal service to the crown and dedication to his family.”

The title of Earl of Wessex went to their son, James.

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be in Edinburgh later today where they will attend a reception to mark the first year of conflict in Ukraine.

Edward was promised his late father’s title more than 20 years ago.

