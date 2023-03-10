Reality star Stephen Bear placed on ‘suicide watch’ in prison amid claims he is a ‘broken man’

By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 21:51

Image of Stephen Bear. Credit: [email protected]

Amid claims that he is a ‘broken man’ and has been ‘crying for days’, the jailed reality star Stephen Bear has reportedly been placed on ‘suicide watch.

After being jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court last Friday, March 3, for posting a sex tape online, reality star Stephen Bear is said to have been placed on suicide watch in HMP Chelmsford. According to an exclusive source of The Sun, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner is not handling his incarceration too well, reported the news outlet today, Friday 10.

Bear was handed a 21-month prison sentence for sharing the footage filmed with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison without her permission. The source claimed that the star has been ‘crying for days’, and is a ‘broken man’ because he never expected to be convicted.

According to the source, Bear has been put on an ACCT (Assessment, Care in Custody and Teamwork) plan. This is reserved especially for those inmates who are deemed at risk of suicide or self-harm.

“He is at his lowest ebb and has been crying for days. He never expected he would be jailed and is completely unprepared”, a source told The Sun exclusively. “Whatever anyone thinks about him, right now he is a broken man and feels awful for putting his family through this”, they continued.

The source added: “His family members are very concerned for his wellbeing. It’s hard for them to see him suffer like this alone. It’s been a very difficult situation for Stephen’s loved ones. There is a lot of hatred being aimed towards Stephen and those close to him but they will continue to support him as he finishes his sentence”.

Bear now apparently faces the possibility of having to sell his home and has been given until the end of the month to hand a list of his assets to Hannah Von Dadelszen, the deputy chief crown prosecutor. He will also reportedly be forced to pay back any money that he earned from posting the sex tape on his OnlyFans page.

During his trial, Bear was accused of displaying an air of arrogance, something that his lawyer Gemma Rose described as her client’s way of dealing with the pressure that he was under. In a pre-sentencing report, Rose is said to have claimed that Bear had been diagnosed with ADHD, a depressive disorder, and anxiety.

___________________________________________________________

