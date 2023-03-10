SignUp Token wants to ambitiously launch at 1M Subs, Ripple XRP shows a Bull Run, and Dogecoin Flips Polygon

By EWN • 10 March 2023 • 11:45

March proved to be a tough road for many cryptos. The Silvergate crash sent a sea of red flooding the market and the charts, with many tokens being flipped by their competitors and values rapidly decreasing. The residual effect of the crypto winter most definitely contributed to the wall of red that almost crushed the market. However, things are beginning to look up.

Several coins lost their spots in the lead at the end of February. Dogecoin was flipped by Polygon for 8th place when it looked eerily bearish, as well as Ripple XRP being in the red at the beginning of March, but now, the coins are seeing green and steadily rising. Along with this, much-anticipated newcomer SignUp Token has ambitious plans to release their tokens when they hit the 1 million user mark.

Dogecoin: From Red to Green

The pioneering meme coin was booted out of 8th place in February when Ethereum alternative Polygon faced a bullish run due to their Layer 2 protocol announcement that makes them faster and cheaper than its parent chain.

Although Polygon was already showing green for the longest time and the bull run, as predicted, was well deserved, Dogecoin has come out on top yet again with a lead of 2.51% in the past week since the Silvergate crisis. This displays the fighting strength of the coin and its power on the market, even after its cornerstone supporter Elon Musk announced he was taking a break from crypto to pursue an interest in Artificial Intelligence.

Ripple XRP Rallying to Green

Ripple XRP is an open-source, decentralised technology that is fast, efficient, and eco-friendly. It offers users a variety of services that include micropayment facilities, DeFi, and, very soon, NFTs.

Ripple has been battling the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently after a lawsuit was filed against the company in 2020, alleging that Ripple and its executive had sold XRP illegally without first registering it as a security. Although the company is still on trial, the value of the coin has skyrocketed, growing over 4% since the first week of March, and is predicted to have a very successful bull run.

SignUp Token’s Ambitious 1 Million User Launch

SignUp Token is set to be the most innovative cryptocurrency on the market. The coin has no presale or initial coin offering (ICO) for investors to benefit from. Instead, it plans to release at its launch when it hits 1 million users. The way the coin wishes to achieve this is by enabling investors to simply sign up with their email addresses and stand a chance to make a fortune.

The coin is most definitely the next generation of cryptocurrency. It aims to create a community where generational wealth is a priority and people can earn money by simply doing nothing.

Final Thought

The market has recently seen some very dark days. Between the crypto winter and the situation with Silvergate, it has been enough to bring the market to its knees. However, the market continues to display its strength time and time again, especially through currencies like Dogecoin and XRP. In addition, new concepts like that of SignUp Token hold very positive influences for the future of cryptocurrency.

