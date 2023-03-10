Spain vows to continue efforts to release Santiago Sánchez from Iranian detention

By Betty Henderson • 10 March 2023 • 10:14

Spain’s Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares at the G20 conference in New Delhi where he spoke with his Iranian counterpart about imprisoned Spanish nationals. Photo credit: Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación de España (via Facebook)

SPAIN is determined to secure the release of Santiago Sánchez, a Spanish national who has been detained in Iran since October 2022 for taking photographs of Mahsa Amini’s tomb.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, gave a statement on Thursday, March 9 where he referred to the immense efforts by his ministry to release Sánchez for several months now. Albares explained he is unwavering in his commitment to bring Sánchez back home, but urged for discretion in the matter, since diplomatic talks are sensitive.

Alabares added that he recently spoke to his Iranian counterpart at the G20 conference, where he raised the subject of Sánchez’s imprisonment. He also referred to the successful release of fellow Spanish prisoner Ana Baneira, a 25-year-old backpacker who returned home to A Coruña on Thursday, March 2.

Sánchez was arrested during a backpacking trip last year after going missing during a backpacking trip where he hoped to reach Qatar in time for the World Cup. He was detained for photographing the tomb of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The young woman was killed by Iran’s ‘Morality Police’ for not wearing a veil, which sparked protests and unrest in the country.