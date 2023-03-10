Summer comes early to the Costa del Sol with temperatures approaching 31°C recorded

By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 21:11

Image of sunny sky. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock.com

Some parts of the Costa del Sol have recorded temperatures close to 31°C as a terral arrives in March.

It will not have gone unnoticed by residents of the Costa del Sol today, Friday, March 10, that there has been an incredible increase in the temperature. According to data from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, since early this morning, thermometers in some parts have come close to recording 31°C.

Four municipalities in the province lead the ranking of maximum temperatures recorded in Andalucia today. This is thanks to the terral that arrived, bringing temperatures normally associated with May or June and which is predicted to last throughout the weekend.

The Axarquia region has recorded the day’s hottest temperatures. Rincon de la Victoria reached the maximum in the province of Malaga, with 30.8°C registered at 5:20pm. In Velez-Malaga 28.4°C was registered, while Algarrobo reached 27.8°C and Coin, 27.4°C. The highest temperature in the capital of Malaga was at the airport where the mercury hit 25.7°C.

In addition to the irruption of the terral, this heat is explained by the presence of an anticyclone at altitude, which causes the lower layers to heat up. The terral, of course, exacerbated this phenomenon in much of Malaga province, especially in the capital and the east coast. The west coast was not as fortunate, with Marbella recording a maximum of only 20.8°C and Estepona, 25.4°C.

Residents and tourists alike can look forward to enjoying a weekend of heat because the thermometers are forecast to continue touching 30°C degrees in much of Malaga at least until next Tuesday 14.

___________________________________________________________

